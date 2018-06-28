Rzepczynski, Cardinals Agree to $1.1 Million Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.

Rzepczynski can earn an additional $50,000 under Friday's agreement: $25,000 each for 70 and 75 appearances.

The 27-year-old was 1-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 70 games last year, when he made $501,000. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, he had asked for $1.3 million and been offered $900,000 when figures were exchanged last month.

Third baseman David Freese remains the last St. Louis player in arbitration.