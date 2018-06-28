Saberhagen Putting Memorabilia Up for Auction

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A two-time Cy Young Award winner and former World Series MVP says he is putting most of his memorabilia up for auction because it's gathering dust in a storage shed and the proceeds will be used to benefit others.

Bret Saberhagen spent half of his 16-year major league career as a Kansas City Royal and was MVP of the 1985 World Series championship team. The auction, conducted at SCPAuctions.com, concludes Sunday and includes 77 items from Saberhagan.

Among the more significant items up for bid is his 1985 Cy Young Award, which has a current bid of $19,965, and his 1985 World Series MVP trophy, with a bid of $9,983.

The proceeds will go to his foundation and four children.