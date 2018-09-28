Sabreliner Corporation Lays Off Employees

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- An official in southeast Missouri says Sabreliner Corporation is laying off at least 50 employees from its Perryville facility.

Sabreliner's 200,000-square-foot complex in Perryville is the company's largest maintenance and repair facility for Sabreliner business jets and government aircraft.

Sabreliner didn't return phone messages seeking comment yesterday.