Sacred Heart tops Glasgow 61-53 in finals of the Slater Wildcat Classic Tournament

SLATER - Sacred Heart took 1st place in the Slater Wildcat Classic Tournament with a 61-53 win over Glasgow on Saturday.

Tyler Lyles led the Gremlins with 18 points in a team effort win over the Yellow Jackets. Micah Tanguay contributed with 12 points, Alden Harding had 10, and Will Prenger and Colby Young netted 9 and 8, respectively.

Sacred Heart improves to 16-3 on the season and heads to Tipton on Tuesday. Glasgow falls to 16-2.