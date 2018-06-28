Safe for South Carolina?

COLUMBIA -- This week, Mizzou travels from Columbia to Columbia, South Carolina for a matchup with the 7th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. So far the story has been the safeties.

For Mizzou, it's good news - Kenronte Walker wins SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Walker's clutch play down the stretch against Arizona State sealed the win for the Tigers -- including his 4th quarter interception in the endzone.

For South Carolina, the news is not so good. Starting safety DJ Swearinger is suspended for the game against Mizzou for a helmet-to-helmet hit this past weekend against UAB. Tough player loss for SC as Swearinger finished second on the team in tackles this past year.