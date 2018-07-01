Safe Kids Columbia hosts car seat check event

COLUMBIA - Safe Kids Columbia hosted a car seat safety check event Saturday.

Police officers and certified technicians were on hand to check if the car seats were installed properly and to show parents how to fix the seats if they were not.

If the inspection found the car seat was unsafe, or not the right type for the child, Safe Kids gave parents a new car seat, free of charge.

Sheila Robertson is the Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator with MU's Women's and Children's Hospital and the coordinator for Safe Kids Columbia.

"This particular event is focused on car seat safety," Robertson said. "And we just want to make sure all of the little people in the cars are traveling safely.

The event was held in the parking lot of the MU Women's and Children's Hospital, which is the lead organization for Columbia's coalition of Safe Kids.

Robertson said Safe Kids' mission is to help decrease the number of preventable injuries in children.

"We find that most children are traveling unsafely in the car," Robertson said. "Seventy-five percent, actually, is what we're finding are unsafe in the car, whether the car seat is expired or it may not be the proper fit for the child."

Safe Kids hosts car seat safety inspections every fourth Friday of the month from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at 201 Orr St. Reservations are required, either online or by calling 573-875-9216.

Robertson said she recommends visiting the Safe Kids website for car seat safety tips. The website also has a checklist to help parents check car seats on their own.