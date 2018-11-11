Safe Route to School Program Gets Children to School

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded grants totaling $3.4 million for projects intended to help children walk and bicycle safely to school.

Sixteen cities and counties are sharing the funds being distributed under the Safe Routes to School program.

Recipients will use the grants to build or improve sidewalks, install pedestrian crossing lights and make sidewalks accessible for wheelchairs. The goal is to make it easier and more appealing for Missouri children from kindergarten through eighth grade to walk, wheel and bike to school.

The grants range from about $46,000 for signals and driver feedback signs in Holts Summit to roughly $250,000 for larger projects in several communities.