SafeTrek App Designed to Improve Columbia Safety

COLUMBIA - What started as a student project now aims to make Columbia a safer place. SafeTrek is a new iPhone app that makes it easier for citizens to signal they might be in danger.

Co-founder Zach Beattie says SafeTrek works like a "dead man's trigger." When a user feels unsafe, they will hold their finger on the app screen. If the danger passes, they enter in a four-digit pin to cancel the alert. If they don't enter the pin within 10 seconds, SafeTrek alerts the police to the user's location and sends a live feed.

Beattie says the project began as a way to improve campus safety. He plans to use MU as a "testing ground" before trying to expand the app to cities. Beattie hopes to release SafeTrek into the app store within a month.