Safety agency investigates Springfield FedEx incident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a FedEx employee became trapped in a conveyor belt at a Springfield distribution center.
The agency announced Tuesday that an investigation has been opened.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Springfield Fire Department responded to a call about the incident just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Assistant chief Randy Villines says the employee was freed in about 30 minutes and transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries to his arm.
FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms says the company will fully cooperate with OSHA during its investigation.
