Safety Checkpoint Results in 77 Citations

HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Sheriff's Department Driver's License and Safety Checkpoint on Prathersville Road at Tower Drive resulted in 77 citations Thursday.

Officers issued 50 citations for no insurance, 10 for safety belt violations, five for operating a moving vehicle without a license, three for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, two for child restraint violations, one each for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and warrant arrest, as well as four other non-hazardous moving violations.

Approximately 567 vehicles were checked.

Deputies say the purpose of the operation was to increase safety on the roadways of Boone County by identifying and citing the drivers who are unlicensed, suspended, revoked or uninsured. Officers working the checkpoint also looked for child restraint, safety belt and any other visible violations.