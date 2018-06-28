Safety Forum Gives Citizens a Voice

COLUMBIA - The Keep Columbia Safe organization will hold an open forum Tuesday evening to discuss concerns of crime and safety in Columbia. Candidates of the Columbia City Council will be in atendance to answer questions and speak on the issue.

The forum will begin with introductions of the City Council Candidates. Formal questions will be asked by the moderator. Candidates will have two minutes to answer each formal question. The audience may ask the candidates questions following the formal moderated questions. The forum will wrap-up with each candidate having 90 seconds to wrap-up and end the discussion.

Karen Taylor of Keep Columbia safe said the moderated questions focus on safety and crime in Columbia. She said the questions were solicited from both the fire and police departments.

Adam Taylor, the organizations other co-founder, said the forum allows residents the opportunity to hear what their council members have to say about safety in their community.