Safety Group Says Student Athletes Need Bill of Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) - A coalition of more than 100 groups is recommending that student athletes have access to health care professionals, better-trained coaches and up-to-date equipment.

The recommendations released Wednesday are included in a call to action designed to protect the nearly 8 million students who participate in high school sports each year.

The Youth Sports Safety Alliance says health professionals such as athletic trainers or doctors should be available at every school. The group also is telling schools to warn students about performance-enhancing substances. It recommends creation of a national registry to track student athlete deaths.

The alliance calls on schools to have clean and well-maintained facilities and require students to have a physical exam - including testing for concussions - before their season starts.