Safety mandate raises passenger rail concerns in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A long-sought federal safety mandate could threaten passenger rail across Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the issue is a dispute over who should bear the cost of installing train collision avoidance technology. The equipment is supposed to be in place by Dec. 31.

Michelle Teel, of the Missouri Department of Transportation, testified before a U.S. Senate committee last week that Amtrak has notified the Kansas City Terminal Railroad that it may discontinue passenger service into Kansas City beginning in 2016 if it has to pay a $12 million share of the upgrade.

Missouri would have to pay about $20 million, and a $2 million annual share for maintenance.

Amtrak officials have said they are "hopeful" a resolution can be reached to maintain service to Kansas City.