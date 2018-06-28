Safety Packs Punch for Panthers

Coach Erle Bennett knows how good a Centralia defense can be. His 2003 state championship defense gave up only 53 points, a school record, This year's team, however, is a little different. "This team's extremely solid, we probably don't have the superstar athletes," Bennett says. "In fact I know we don't that we had on that team, but we're extremely solid."

What this team lacks in size it makes up in hard hits. And it all starts with senior safety Justin Moore. "He's not the biggest guy out here, but Coach Bennett says he's pound for pound the best hitter out here," says senior linebacker Chris Warbritton. "And that's absolutely the truth."

"He's a real quiet kid," Bennett says. "If you met him in the hall you wouldn't really think about him as a football player. But if you watch him on the field, you'd know that he is."

"If you're not around the ball you just turn around and look for Justin," Warbritton says. "You're gonna find the ball. He's always there."

The Panthers have given up only 37 points so far this year, less than five per game. "We play with a lot of pride because you know Centralia's known for its tough nosedness," senior defensive end Zach Sage says. "And our defense is just top of the line."

A top of the line defense looking for the school' s second championship. The Centralia defense helped lead the way to another victory, as the Panthers held Mark Twain to six points last Friday.