Safety Tips for Holiday Travel

7 years 4 days 20 hours ago Tuesday, November 15 2011 Nov 15, 2011 Tuesday, November 15, 2011 1:34:00 PM CST November 15, 2011 in News
By: Maggie Miller
JEFFERSON CITY - Thanksgiving is one of the most traveled holidays in America. MoDOT says the day before Thanksgiving is the single busiest day on the highway all year. 

MoDOT says there were two fatalities and eight disabling injuries during the 2010 holiday season in Boone County. 

Ford Parts and Service Director Mike Wehrle encourages safe driving over the holiday season, even though many people are in a rush. He said, "It's better to get there slowly than never get there at all." That's why he encourages people to have their cars looked at before the winter weather hits. 

Mike Belt from MoDOT agrees. He says to pay special attention to the tires and windshield wipers before hitting the road with high traffic. He suggests you keep these things in your car when snow and ice start to form: an ice scraper, a flashlight, an emergency kit with reflective gear, and blankets and small snack in case you get stranded. 

Belt said, "Minutes turn into hours, and hours turn into what feels like days when you're stranded. Time really does slow down."

Both Belt and Wehrle advise drivers to have at least a half tank of gas in their cars, and a fully charged cell phone. 

To read more of MoDOT's winter safety tips, click here

