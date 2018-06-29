Saffold Returns to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold has returned to St. Louis after spending the night in Detroit with a neck injury sustained against the Lions that coach Jeff Fisher called a "significant strain."

Saffold was discharged Sunday night from a hospital after results of several medical tests were negative He had a CT scan and X-rays.

Fisher declined to speculate on a time frame for Saffold's return, saying the player's status would be addressed on the injury report later in the week.

"We still have some further tests to do, but it appears at this point it's just a significant strain," Fisher said. "So he's very lucky. So that's good news on our behalf."

The Rams lost another offensive lineman, center Scott Wells, in their opening loss. Wells broke the fifth metatarsal bone on his left foot and will need surgery.

Fisher said the Rams would use the new "marquee" injured reserve rule that allows them to activate one player off IR for Week 9, and bring back Wells then. He said Wells' rehab period coincides pretty well with the IR timing.

Wells, who got a four-year, $24 million free agent deal from the Rams, has barely been on the field. He missed the first two preseason games coming off surgery on his right knee.

Saffold crumpled awkwardly after disengaging from Lions safety John Wendling when Brandon Gibson made a touchdown reception to give the Rams a 20-13 lead with 9:45 to go Sunday. After being carted off the field, he had movement in his arms and legs.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Saffold is in his third season with the Rams after getting drafted in the second round in 2010. He started nine games last season, but missed the last seven games with a pectoral injury.