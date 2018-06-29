Saggy Pants Banned

PINE LAWN (AP) - A St. Louis-area town is joining the growing list of communities taking steps to force young people to pull up their britches. The Pine Lawn City Council on Monday passed a law against saggy pants. Offenders can face fines of up to $100. Business developers have suggested that the law would improve Pine Lawn's image. The town also recently imposed a curfew aimed at keeping minors off the streets at night. Several other towns across the country have started crackdowns on saggy pants. In one small Louisiana town, wearing pants low enough to show boxers or bare buttocks means six months in jail and a $500 fine.