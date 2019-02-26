Saint Louis Aims for First Title in 40-Plus Years
ST. LOUIS - The team that Rick Majerus built and Jim Crews kept humming is one win away from Saint Louis' first conference title in more than 40 years.
The 16th-ranked Billikens (23-6, 12-3 Atlantic 10) are tied for first place in the Atlantic 10 heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against La Salle (21-7, 11-4), which also has a title shot. Saint Louis missed its first chance earlier this week in an overtime loss at Xavier that ended an 11-game winning streak.
It's been a season of high notes for Saint Louis, with six players averaging seven or more points.
Saint Louis last earned at least a share of a conference regular season title in 1970 to 1971, in the Missouri Valley. The last outright title was in 1956 through 57.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, city officials and community members walked a proposed trail to see what the compensation will be.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House representative is trying to resurrect an old law that never got the money it... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City has shed its reputation as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill passed Tuesday adds Fayette to a list of cities that impose, upon voter approval,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A resident is asking the Boone County Commission to take action to improve the condition of country... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's basketball team said Tuesday that sophomore guard Mark Smith will be out... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Police Chief Lyn Woolford went from becoming a crossing guard six years ago to now America's favorite Crossing... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A settlement has been confirmed by a judge in a case between the Hallsville R-IV School District... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A nonprofit organization is helping members better themselves by improving their communication skills for free. Tuesday night... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools announced their intention to move start times for their schools on Monday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats say state democracy is being threatened. They addressed their concerns Monday morning regarding House... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers heard a bill Monday night that would allow college and university employee's to carry weapons... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Marceline man was charged with felony weapon offenses after he threatened deputies and troopers with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A city survey shows 56 percent of respondents housing discrimination exists in Columbia. The report comes from... More >>
in
FULTON - Human remains have been found in the 5000 block of County Road 311, according to the Callaway County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a string of burglaries that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The crash report in the case where a Columbia police officer who hit and killed a four-year-old girl... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When prosecutors charged Laron Nesbitt on Friday with murder for the shooting of Deonte Gainwell , Nesbitt was... More >>
in