Saint Louis Aims for First Title in 40-Plus Years

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 09 2013 Mar 9, 2013 Saturday, March 09, 2013 6:27:59 PM CST March 09, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - The team that Rick Majerus built and Jim Crews kept humming is one win away from Saint Louis' first conference title in more than 40 years.

The 16th-ranked Billikens (23-6, 12-3 Atlantic 10) are tied for first place in the Atlantic 10 heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against La Salle (21-7, 11-4), which also has a title shot. Saint Louis missed its first chance earlier this week in an overtime loss at Xavier that ended an 11-game winning streak.

It's been a season of high notes for Saint Louis, with six players averaging seven or more points.

Saint Louis last earned at least a share of a conference regular season title in 1970 to 1971, in the Missouri Valley. The last outright title was in 1956 through 57.

 

