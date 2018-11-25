Saint Louis University law school looks to redefine itself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Saint Louis University officials say its law school is trying to redefine itself after moving locations, facing personnel issues and experiencing enrollment decline.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three years ago, Dean Annette Clark abruptly resigned over anger at being left out of important decisions, such as the school's relocation to a new downtown building.

The interim dean, Tom Keefe, held the position for six months before quitting after provoking an uproar over comments even he called "politically incorrect."

Since then, the school has quietly reduced staff and bought out faculty members as the number of students has declined from about 950 in 2010 to about 500 in 2015. The current dean, Michael Wolff, has also announced his resignation.

The university recently hired a consulting firm to compile potential operations changes.