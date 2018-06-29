Saint Louis University lowers tuition for first responders

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University said it would offer a reduced tuition rate for first responders seeking to pursue bachelor's degrees or certificates in the university's School of Professional Studies.

The university said the reduced rate of $400 per hour would be effective for the fall term, which would begin Aug. 17. The rate, more than $200 below the normal hourly rate, is available for both new and returning professional studies students.

Last fall, the university began offering the same reduced rate for active military members and veterans of the Armed Forces using tuition assistance or GI Bill benefits.

The university said in addition to the reduced rate, it would award several new scholarships to qualifying first responders, who include police, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.