Saint Louis University reports shots fired near campus

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Saint Louis University officials have sent out a campus alert warning of shots fired near a residence hall on campus.

No injuries have been reported.

The school issued the warning on its social media sites Wednesday telling students to stay away from Spring Hall, after a man wearing a black hoodie was seen with a possible handgun.

The school later said students living at Spring Hall were being relocated to a recreation center.

The school later said shots were fired outside Marchetti East and ordered those on campus to shelter in place.

No other information was made immediately available.