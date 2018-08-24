Saint Louis University unit to auction off surplus items
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University is getting rid of some its surplus stuff, offering it up to the highest bidder.
KSDK-TV reports that the university's student development division is selling surplus items online beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The merchandise includes everything from kitchen and restaurant equipment to furniture.
The auction is open to the general public and businesses, individuals, students, staff, faculty, alumni other university organizations.
Registration for the auction is required.
