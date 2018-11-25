Sale of $38.5M in bonds for University of Missouri approved

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri state board has approved the public sale of $38.5 million in bonds to pay to renovate a University of Missouri-Columbia hall.

The Board of Public Buildings voted Tuesday in favor of selling the bonds for Lafferre Hall in the university's engineering college.

Planned renovations include repairs to portions of the hall built decades ago and adding lab space.

Renovations are scheduled to be completed by December 2016.

The university estimates the project will make space for another 3,300 students and could take care of $15 million in deferred maintenance.

The Missouri Legislature in May approved $200 million in bonding for repairs and renovations to existing college buildings and $400 million for state buildings. Lafferre Hall is the first to get bonding approval.