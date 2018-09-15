Sales Tax Headache

Callaway County owes its ambulance district $168,000 which is placing a strain on its budget.

"And we really can't afford the hit," County Clerk Linda Love said.

Especially with just three months to pay it back.

"I got the impression from our conversation that three was the longest," Love said. "They would like to have it in one."



Although a reprieve could be on the way.

"If Callaway in particular, after looking at this, wants to seek a payment protocol that takes more time, we would certainly be interested in chatting with them about that," explained Lowell Pearson, Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

After the Department of Revenue discovered the problem, it took eight months to let everyone know. Just a few months earlier, the information would have been in time for county officials to revise this year's budget. Callaway County commissioners say they do see hope in the future. A new sales tax on the April ballot could make up some of the deficit, if it passes.