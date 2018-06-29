Sales Tax Holiday Gives Local Store a Spike in Business

COLUMBIA - Missouri's Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday started Friday, and one local appliance store said it gave an extra boost to business over the weekend.

The tax holiday allows customers buying energy efficient appliances, such as washers, dryers and refrigerators to not pay state sales tax on those appliances.

Rob Clarahan, store manager for Columbia Appliance, said the store sold about 30 to 40 appliances just on Friday and Saturday. He said that is about $50,000 in sales.

Clarahan said that is not a significant amount for larger appliance retailers such as Lowe's, but it is a lot for Columbia Appliance, which has had a slow sales month up until the tax holdiay.

"We do everything that we can to go after every little bit of business, so any incentive is a big perk for us. It keeps people employed. It keeps the economy rolling around. We look forward to those opportunities," Clarahan said.

The sales tax holiday will continue through Thursday, April 25. Clarahan said business was slower Monday and will likely not spike again until the last days of the sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

Customers buying energy efficient appliances in Boone County will still pay a local sales tax of 3.38 percent after the state tax is subtracted.

