Tax Holiday Goes Green

COLUMBIA - Missouri's fifth Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday began today.

People who purchase new ENERGY STAR® qualified appliances in Missouri during the holiday will save at least 4.225 percent off the purchase.

"Things have gotten a lot more efficient, even from ten years ago," said Russ Palmer, sales adviser with Downtown Appliance Home Center. "You're going to save probably half of what you did back then on most appliances."

The reduced price represents the elimination of the state's sales tax from the purchase.

"It's something that people seem to look forward to," Palmer said. "People seem to put off their major appliance purchases until this time if they can wait that long."

In addition to the state sales tax break, 11 counties, 51 cities and 18 special districts have opted to participate in the holiday. Columbia and Jefferson City are not among them.

To qualify for the savings, the actual purchase of the appliance must take place during the sales tax holiday between April 19 and April 25.