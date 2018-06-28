Sales Tax Proposal in Auxvasse

There are five police officers in Auxvasse. But, due to a limited budget only one is typically on duty at a time. A half cent sales tax would allow the police and fire station to divide about $30,000 for equipment and service.

"We'll get vehicles, cars, more equipment and maybe some more hours to work to provide better coverage," explained Police Chief Chuck Ellis.

75% of the money would go to the police while the remaining 25% would go to the fire station. However some citizens feel police don't need the money.

"I don't believe the public safety needs the money by no means. I would rather see most of the money if not all of it go to the fire department," said business owner Steve Knipp.

Knipp Auto Service opened in Auxvasse 21 years ago. Knipp says police spend too much time on trivial things like traffic tickets.

"Those who need the attention drawn to them, they totally ignore them. They're trying to run the young kids out of town. Instead of letting them be part of the community and have a place to go that's safe to be," Knipp said.

The next step is a city council meeting on December 12th to further discuss the proposal. If the city council approves the proposal, the sales tax could be on this April's ballot.