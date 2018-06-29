Saline Co. Car Accident Kills Two Teens

SALINE COUNTY - Two Marshall teens died after an early Sunday morning car accident in which the driver lost control of his vehicle on highway YY near Interstate 70.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Scott Mullins was driving northbound on Route YY when he lost control of the car and veered off the left side of the road. The patrol said the car overturned several times. Mullins and 19-year-old John Eitel were thrown from the vehicle.

The Saline County coroner pronounced Mullins dead at the scene. Troopers said Eitel was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said 19-year-old Mikaela Giles of Independence was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

According to the crash report, Mullins and Eitel were not wearing seat belts.