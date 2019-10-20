Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas

SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In August 2017, Shawn Rodriguez took her three children and was believed to have headed to California, a news release said.

This year, the father of the children was given full custody of the children and the children were officially listed as missing by local authorities.

In August, a warrant for parental kidnapping was issued for the arrest of Shawn Rodriguez in Saline County.

Saline County authorities reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for assistance in August, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case was later referred to the United States Marshals Service in the Western District of Missouri.

Deputy marshals worked with Saline County authorities, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Information Analysis Center.

The departments began to follow leads and this month narrowed the search area to the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

On Thursday, deputy marshals and local task force officers from the Northern District of Texas located Rodriguez and the three missing children, officials said.

Rodriguez is in custody on the arrest warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Missouri, the release said.

The children were taken to the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services while they wait to be reunited with their custodial parent, the release said.