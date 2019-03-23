Saline County inmate dies at jail

SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release.

Heidi Elfering, 48, was arrested Wednesday. She was found unresponsive Thursday morning in the Saline County Jail, according to a news release. Deputies performed life saving measure and EMS responded, according to the release.

Saline County Coroner Willie Harlow pronounced Elfering dead at 11:57 a.m., according to the release.

Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins said the preliminary results of an autopsy showed Elfering "suffered a hemorrhage of the brain stem due to a history of uncontrolled high blood pressure."

Mullins said the death is ruled natural and no foul play is suspected.