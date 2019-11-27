Saline County Recovers After Tornado

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, May 12 2014 May 12, 2014 Monday, May 12, 2014 8:09:00 PM CDT May 12, 2014 in News
By: Lauren Bale, KOMU 8 reporter
SALINE COUNTY - Saline County residents continued to clean up Monday after a tornado touched down Saturday evening.

The EF-2 torando carved a 7.5 mile long track through Saline County, beginning near the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 240.

Eight homes were damaged as well as farm equipment and barns.

Saline County resident Don Brown said he saw the tornado coming before going into his basement. When the storm was over, he discovered part of the roof had blown off his house.

"One room is completely destroyed and we spent all day cleaning up branches from our front yard," Brown said.

No injuries were reported and Brown said he was lucky.

"All this can be cleaned up and replaced," Brown said. "Everyone was fine and that's all that matters."

 

