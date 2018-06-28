Saline County Sheriff's Dept Search For Teen Believed to be Armed

SALINE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies and the Sweet Springs Police Department search for a juvenile this morning believed to be armed.

According to the Marhsall News-Democrat, a missing 16-year-old was seen yesterday. It caused the Sweet Springs school district to send a text alert to inform parents that the school went on lock-down.

The district released students at normal times and advised all pick-ups to happen at the back of the building.

KOMU has left several messages with the Saline County Sheriff's Department and will update this story as we confirm additional details.