Salisbury Basketball Claims Its First State Title

COLUMBIA - Salisbury blewout West Platte by 24 points to win its first state championship, just a year after a heartbreaking loss to Billings.

"We worked hard to get back down here to have a chance and I just felt like they weren't going to let it slip away," said Salisbury Basketball Coach Kenny Wyatt.

Like it's been all season...63 of the 70 points were scored by a player with the last name of either Wyatt or Francis.

"To come in here and win a state championship senior year with all your friends and family, it's undescribable. It's an amazing feeling," said Salisbury's Austin Francis.

"Knowing it's your last game and playing that well like we did in the first half is definitely nice to go out on," said Salisbury's other leading scorer Austin Wyatt.

Of course, it helped that West Platte's best player --Adam Poe-- tore his ACL in the semifinals.

"That's a tough looking kid and you can tell he was in a lot of pain. As a coach, it kind of made your stomach sick actually."

"You're thrown off of rythym a little bit when you don't have Adam controlling the ball as much as he does. And the kids were pressing a little bit," said West Platte coach Zane Tanner.

The Panthers scored 38 points off of 24 turnovers.

"We've got to get turnovers. We want an up-tempo game. If teams can handle it in the half court, then they stick around with it. But if we can create some turnovers on defense and get in our transition game, then we're pretty tough to guard," said Tanner

Despite the win, it was an emotional time for the Wyatt famly and for Coach, knowing this is it; this is the end.

"It's a little different with me this time with Austn and Zach graduating too," said Kenny Wyatt.

"It's a little depressing but I mean we just won a State Championship so at the same time, we're pretty happy but I know that coming off the floor, that was one thing we thought about," said Captain Zach Wyatt.

"All these three kids can play at the next level if they want to and I hope they do that. Maybe we can work out a package deal and I can go be an assistant coach in college somewhere. I'll be with them a little while longer," said Kenny Wyatt.

And in a coulpe years, you can bring Brady and Keegan with you too.