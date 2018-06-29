Salmonella Scare With Pot Pies
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - ConAgra Foods has voluntarily stopped production at the central Missouri plant that makes its Banquet pot pies. Health officials found that the pies may be linked to 139 cases of salmonella in 30 states. The largest number of cases are in Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. ConAgra officials believe the company's pies are safe if they're cooked properly. But the company tells consumers not to eat its chicken or turkey pot pies until investigations are complete. The ConAgra plant in Marshall made Banquet and generic store brand pot pies. All of the pot pies in question have "P-9" printed on the box. ConAgra is offering consumers refunds, but no recall of pot pies is planned. Consumers who want a refund for their pot pie should send the side panel of the package that contains the "P-9" location code to the following address: ConAgra Foods, Dept. BQPP, P.O. Box 3768, Omaha, NE 68103-0768. Consumers with questions can call the company toll free at (866) 484-8671. And you can log on to the Centers for Disease Control website: www.cdc.gov or ConAgra Foods Inc.: www.conagrafoods.com
