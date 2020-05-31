Salon manager details steps after hair stylists test positive for Covid-19

COLUMBIA - Two hair stylists at the downtown location of The Clip Joint have tested positive for COVID-19, KOMU 8 confirmed Friday evening.

In an exclusive interview on Friday, salon manager Sarah Hudson said the first hair stylist to test positive received their results on Saturday, May 23. They worked at the salon for two days last week when they did not show symptoms, though people who are asymptomatic can still pass COVID-19 to others.

Hudson said it has been confirmed that the first hairstylist did not contract COVID-19 in the salon. It is unclear how many clients they worked with while they were asymptomatic.

The second hair stylist who tested positive received their results on Thursday, according to Hudson. That hair stylist had only worked one day at the salon while they were asymptomatic, and served four clients.

Once the company learned of each positive result, they contacted everyone who had been serviced by the hair stylists, as well as the county.

KOMU 8 asked the salon why it took five days to alert customers. Hudson said the business was going through the overwhelming process, which included contacting the stylists' customers and proactively testing its remaining stylists. Hudson said the business has been following the county's guidelines throughout.

"And then in the mean time while we were working through all of that, we had learned of the second stylist, so we figured at this point, it's best to address them both together," Hudson said.

City manager John Glascock said Thursday that businesses can choose whether or not to disclose if an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The salon also alerted customers on Facebook. Hudson said she had been crafting the post all day and planned on telling customers even before KOMU 8 contacted the business early Friday evening.

"When we were going to make our post, we wanted to assure the public, there are the steps that we're taking," she said. "That we are doing the best we can And we want to ensure that we provide the safest environment for our clients."

Hudson said that The Clip Joint has followed guidelines for hair salons and has been following cleaning and sanitation guidelines, including:

  • Sanitizing and cleaning between every client
  • Mandating stylists and customers wear masks
  • Fresh towel and cape for every client
  • Having clients wait outside before appointments
  • Setting up the salon to follow social distancing guidelines

Hair salons were allowed to begin reopening their doors on May 4, when Governor Parson lifted the statewide stay at home order.

Here is the full post: 

