Salons prepare to reopen with supplies to keep workers and clients safe

COLUMBIA - Preparations for reopening of businesses in Missouri are well underway, with many that had to completely close their doors finally getting the chance to come back.

Gov. Parson is imposing no limit on the number of people in these businesses, but social distancing will be encouraged.

Some businesses, however, can't do work while socially distanced, like hair salons, barbers and nail salons. Christy Huggans said The Strand Salon is putting their reopening plan together to keep workers and clients safe.

“We'll be wearing face masks and asking our guests to wear one as well," Huggans said. "We are going to have a no touch thermometer. We'll be using fresh capes, trying to do everything we can to keep everyone safe."

The extra cost for more equipment and personal safety supplies is not going to stop the salon from taking on clients.

“Even though it is an expense to us, it's less expensive than keeping the doors closed again,” she said.

Scheduling can be done by phone and online for many salons around Columbia.