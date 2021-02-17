COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri residents have continued to carry on through the winter weather that has battered the area for the last week and a half.
Throughout Columbia, public works crews have been plowing the streets and laying down road salt when the temperatures allow.
Steve Keller, an associate professor of chemistry at MU, noted that the salt laid down on busy streets isn't far off from table salt.
"It's exactly the same stuff," Keller said. "It's usually in bigger chunks. They usually mix it with gravel, so that the gravel helps with traction."
Keller said that most of the salt deployed on roads is sodium chloride, in large part because it's usually the cheapest both for consumers and road crews. However, Keller noted that at stores like HyVee or Ace Hardware, people can buy salt comprised of calciu
m chloride, which mostly acts the same as sodium chloride - but with an added benefit.
"When it dissolves in water, it actually gives off heat," Keller said. "That lowers the freezing point of water, and it provides some heat, as it's doing that to melt it a little bit more quickly."
However, the drawback to calcium chloride is that it tends to be more expensive than sodium chloride.
While salt is very effective in reducing the amount of ice on roads, driveways and sidewalks, Keller said consumers should be wary on laying down too much salt.
"You may have heard the story about the Romans salting the fields of their enemies so that you couldn't grow anything there," Keller said. "If you do it a lot, if you just dump the salt after salt after salt, you could start to see some environmental damage."
Keller also encouraged people to wash the underside of their cars to get salt out from underneath them.
"If the salt sits on your car," Keller said, "it can accelerate the rusting process."
He said any harm caused to the environment or to automobiles is relatively minor.