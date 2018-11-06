Salted Roads Could Have Negative Affect on Plant Life

5 years 9 months 4 days ago Friday, February 01 2013 Feb 1, 2013 Friday, February 01, 2013 2:22:00 PM CST February 01, 2013 in 8 Goes Green
By: Danielle Carter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning mid-Missourians about the dangers to plant life when using salt and salt compounds to de-ice roads.

Angela Belden, resource forester for the department, said even though this winter has been mild and not much salt has been placed on roadways, salt buildup over the years can still cause issues.

"It affects the soil in that it kind of clogs those empty spaces between the soil particles so that water can't infiltrate, and it just kind of makes sort of a crust so water can't get down into the roots," Belden said.

However, there are alternatives to salt and other salt compounds, and though they may be more expensive, Belden said many areas still use them.

"I think it is an environmental issue," said Belden. "A lot of places use sand, also, or they'll use a combination of something with grit and the salt, so they're not throwing out as much salt."

Steve Sapp of Columbia Public Works said in the past few years, Columbia has switched from using fly ash and salt to salt compounds, brine, gravel, and even beet juice as more environmentally-friendly alternatives.

At the city's Walter Leroy Anderson Salt Facility, a storage area two stories tall is full of ash to use in special circumstances. Sapp said the ash is still used for when traction is needed on an icy road--not to actually get rid of the ice. He said the city eliminated ash as a mainstream option for both cleanliness and environmental reasons, since the ash runoff into streams can cause issues for water and wildlife.

In addition, a dome-like structure houses salt, and other machines dispense brine and calcium chloride, other compounds used to treat icy roads.

Sapp said that the city monitors conditions closely in order to determine which method to use.

"We subscribe to a private weather forecaster that really watches just the Columbia, Boone County area really closely for us and talks to us about precipitation. We monitor road temperatures...and then we look at what kind of precipitation precedes the frozen precipitation," Sapp said. "We've had a lot of rain over the past couple days, so pre-treating with the calcium chloride or with a salt brine solution, or with the beet juice would've simply washed away, so it wouldn't have done any good."

Sapp said the ice doesn't just affect roads and highways--it can affect runways, too. The Columbia Regional Airport may have had to shut down a couple times this year had it not been for some salt alternatives used to clear the runway.

"We're using a new chemical on the runways now for de-icing and pre-treatment agent that will take the melting temperature down to about five degrees above zero," Sapp said. "We're using a very stiff broom that brooms the snow and ice off the runway. It doesn't compact it and make it slick," said Sapp.

All in all, Sapp said there is no perfect fix to de-icing roads.

"There's no real magic solution to all this. It's just how do we treat our roads to make sure that they're safe and passable," said Sapp.

 

More News

Grid
List

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
COLUMBIA - BEAR WITH US AS WE SORT THROUGH SOME TECHNICAL ISSUES. The Missouri Secretary of State's office said... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:40:26 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 10:11:51 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 9:52:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:23:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°