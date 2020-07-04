Salute to America set to happen, but will encourage social distancing

1 day 12 hours 59 minutes ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:15:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Fourth of July festivities are set to begin Friday in Jefferson City, but under a new normal.

Salute to America, Jefferson City’s annual Fourth of July celebration, will run from July 3 through July 5. The parade, carnival rides and concerts will still happen this year, but with reminders of social distancing. Some events were cancelled due to timing and safety concerns.

Events like the Route 66 Car Show, Little Mr. and Miss Independence Contest, Building Blocks to America, the Splash and Play Zone and the Inflatable Fun Run will not be happening this year, according to Salute to America Chair David Thompson. 

Thompson said while the state was shutdown, the question of whether or not the event could happen at all this year was on the table.

He said organizers met with the Cole County Health Department in May and followed the Show-Me State Recovery Plan to have the festival this year. After so much anticipation, Thompson said he is ready to celebrate.  

“It’s really a fantastic event for us to be able to put on and be able to allow people from around Jefferson City and some from mid-Missouri to come and just experience that normalcy and just get outside,” Thompson said.

The event will look different this year. Thompson said social distancing stickers will be placed near vendors and rides to help with six feet spacing. He also said there will be hand sanitization stations throughout the event, specifically near high contact areas like carnival rides.

While masks are not required, Thompson said people should show up in whatever makes them comfortable. 

“I do hope that people take the proper measures that they need to and social distance and if they do want to wear a mask, then they absolutely do wear a mask to the event,” Thompson said.

To also help with social distancing, Thompson said the parade will be extended by one block. He also added that there would be fewer vendors on site to allow for more spacing between booths.

Thompson said organizers behind the event are using the outdoor space to their advantage.

“We do know that one good thing that we have going for us being in a completely outdoor event is that there is a lot of room for people to social distance,” Thompson said.

Celebrations will be held from 4 p.m. to about 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Carnival rides will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More News

Grid
List

Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July is a day which commemorates freedom. But this year’s holiday follows weeks of... More >>
29 minutes ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
COLUMBIA - A rally was held at the Boone County Courthouse Saturday morning in an effort to show support for... More >>
51 minutes ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 3:23:00 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS encourages social distancing for holiday celebrations
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS encourages social distancing for holiday celebrations
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
COLUMBIA —As mid-Missouri experiences a rise in coronavirus cases, the Health Department is struggling to keep up with contact tracing.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:51:53 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
VIENNA — The Historical Society of Maries County is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide "substantial information"... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:32:32 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
COLUMBIA - Four bars within 24 hours may have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Boone County Health... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of mid-Missourians stocked up on fireworks this week for the Fourth of July. 73-year-old Jim Edwards... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
BONNE TERRE, MO. (AP) — An eastern Missouri county has seen a big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:52:13 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
COLUMBIA—Columbia City Council will vote Monday on a new mask ordinance that would require face coverings in all public places.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:51:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state representatives accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of being involved in cyberbullying Friday afternoon, but... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County prosecutor charged David Dodds, 58, from Corydon, Iowa with five felony counts of sexual... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 1:09:28 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

After COVID-19 cancelations, parents plan proms
After COVID-19 cancelations, parents plan proms
COLUMBIA - Parents across mid-Missouri are taking it upon themselves to host proms for students after COVID-19 cancelled many official... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
FULTON - A Fulton man is in custody for attempted statutory rape and sodomy, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting
Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 8:55:29 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before
Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
AP—The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources necessary to confront the worst health... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:00:35 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 86°
6pm 86°
7pm 86°
8pm 83°