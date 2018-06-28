Salvador Perez out 4 to 6 weeks with torn MCL

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Royals all-star catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first four to six weeks of the season with a torn MCL, manager Ned Yost announced Wednesday.

The injury happened Tuesday night while Perez was carrying luggage up some stairs in his home.

The five-time all-star had one of the best years of his career last season, hitting .268 with career-bests of 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Yost said Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher will split time behind home plate in Perez's absence.