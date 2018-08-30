Salvador Perez powers Royals to 10-3 victory over Tigers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Salvador Perez homered to end Michael Fulmer's long scoreless innings streak, Yordano Ventura kept the Tigers' big bats off balance and the Kansas City Royals routed Detroit 10-3 on Friday night.

Ventura (6-4) scattered six hits while striking out five without a walk, ultimately outlasting Fulmer (7-2) in what began as an entertaining pitching duel between two bright young starters.

Fulmer pushed his streak to a Tigers rookie-record 33 1/3 innings before Perez went deep in the sixth. He left after walking the next two batters, allowing five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Perez drove in two more in the seventh, Kendrys Morales hit a three-run shot in the eighth, and Eric Hosmer added three RBIs as the Royals beat up on the Detroit bullpen late.