Salvation Army Asks for Public's Help

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is asking for help from the community in supplying beverages, including sports drinks, to their Harbor House homeless shelter at 602 N. Ann.

Habor House is a designated cooling center for people to use and get away from the hot temperature.

"We have cool water to offer people and we hope supporters will donate some other beverages," said Major Kendall Mathews, Columbia/Jefferson City Regional Coordinator.

Drinks can be taken to Harbor House Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information, contact Cyndy Chapman, Director of Development, at 573-442-3229.