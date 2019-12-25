Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign in Columbia is down 45% this year.

In a press release, the organization said it's goal is $408,000. As of December 19, $224,338 had been raised, making donations down by $45,000 compared to this time last year.

The campaign runs through Jan. 15, 2020.

The lack of donations will affect the programs that rely on the donations. The organization said it saw an increase in those its serves through its various programs like the food pantry and 24-hour emergency shelter, the release said.