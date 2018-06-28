Salvation Army Fights Crime

Vandals and thieves have turned the organization's back porch into a crime zone by trashing and stealing donations after-hours.

The Salvation Army wants to install security cameras inside and outside the store, but that will cost money.

"It is very important that all donations be made, regardless of what they are, clothing, furniture, housewares, they need to be brought during business hours," explained Jenne Brant, store manager

Employee Janice Anderson added, "By tearing it up, no one benefits by getting it. If they would just come and ask us, we could work with them."

Brant says the Salvation Army is also trying to put a fence around its building.