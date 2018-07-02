Salvation Army Helps Prisoners Give their Children Gifts

Hundreds of volunteers wrapped and shipped gifts to brighten the holidays for children of inmates. For more than a quarter century, the Salvation Army has quietly helped prisoners send holiday gifts to their children. It's an effort to strengthen the bond between the incarcerated adults and their kids. The effort will reach about 13,000 children in Missouri and southern Illinois this year. The Salvation Army never specifically reveals to the children that it played a role in getting them the gifts. It wants them to focus on the gifts coming from their parents. According to Bureau of Justice statistics, an estimated 721,500 parents of minor children were held in state and federal prisons in 1999, the most recent figure available.