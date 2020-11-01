JEFFERSON CITY - With the holiday season just around the corner, the Jefferson City Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual red kettle campaign.
Bell ringing in some parts of the country began as early as September this year to fill a larger than normal need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local chapters will begin Saturday, November 14 and end on Christmas Eve.
Jefferson City corps captain Justin Windell said all of the usual nine host stores in Jefferson City are allowing the charity to return to bell ring, some letting the bell ringing begin earlier or end later in the day.
All of the volunteers will be asked to where a mask. Sanitation wipes will also be available to wipe down the bells and kettles between each shift.
With a national coin shortage and fewer shoppers using cash, there will also be a QR code available at each kettle allowing people to donate online from their phone. Donations help support the local charity's food and nutrition program, emergency shelter, transitional housing, and casework services.
The corps relies mostly on volunteers, but paid positions are also available.
"We actually see it as a service where we hire people throughout the kettle season to ring bells for us. This allows us to put people to work during a season where money is needed. People buying Christmas gifts or a Christmas meal and they're able to provide for their family," Windell said.
Paid bell ringers help the corps to cover shifts where some of their other volunteers are typically working during the weekday afternoons. Applications are available at the Jefferson City corps' headquarters at 927 Jefferson Street.
"Last year, I put somebody out four days before Christmas Eve, someone who had just arrived in our shelter, and it was a way we could get them a job and get them back on their feet as they worked on finding their own place to live. I was able to give them a good reference so they could get their next job when the Christmas season was over," Windell said.
Volunteers are also needed to ring bells at over two dozen stores in Columbia and Sedalia. Bell ringers can volunteer up to 48 hours before a shift at registertoring.com.