Salvation Army lists needs heading into holiday season

COLUMBIA - The cold weather brings those in need to the Harbor House and the Salvation Army is trying to stock up for winter.

Among the most notable requests are monetary donations to buy cots and blankets. The organization also feeds up to 100 people per day and is looking to add more plates and silverware.

"We do expect to be busier because the cold weather has hit now," said Cyndy Chapman, area director of development for the Salvation Army. "People are needing to come in and needing to escape those frigid temperatures."

The Harbor House serves three meals every day to residents, including a free lunch for anyone.

There are several ways to donate to the Salvation Army, but Chapman said monetary donations are preferred.

"Donations of cash are good because they can be used in many different ways," Chapman said.

Harbor House officials say any help is appreciated, as they expect more requests for help during the colder months.