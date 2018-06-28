Salvation Army Needs Donations

Estrada paces to stay warm in cold weather, but he said he doesn't mind doing that for an organization that helps people like him.

"They are helping me during these cold months, so it doesn't bother me to ring out here," he said.

Estrada lives in the Salvation Army's Harbor House, Boone County's only family shelter.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $275,000 by Dec. 23. However, after a week-long blast of winter weather, donations are down $20,000 from this time last year.

"We have some serious ground that we need to make up," admitted George Windham, regional coordinator. "This community, as well as Jeff City, has always come through in the crunch. But we are just saying, 'Please help us. We need your help right now.'"

To donate online, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org. To volunteer, call Dan Ortman at 573-442-3229.