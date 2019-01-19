Salvation Army provides services for federal employees

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing food assistance for furloughed federal workers through their food pantry. Food assistance is normally available for free as long as the recipient is eligible, and it has now been opened to government workers who are impacted by the shutdown.

Lori Benson, community relations director of the Columbia Salvation Army, said there are a few requirements that must be fulfilled before a furloughed federal employee can receive this assistance.

"They can bring their last pay stub to show that they're a federal employee who's been impacted. They also need photo IDs of everyone in the family," said Benson.

Major Jack Holloway, Salvation Army Area Business Administrator, said assistance with utilities and rent can also be provided if needed.

"Either we're able to do it from resources we have, or we can find other community resources to partner with that may be able to help in the short term dealing with that particular thing," said Holloway.

He also added that he is grateful for the community's support in this endeavor.

"We appreciate the community being as generous to us as they have been. They allow us to to be able to serve and support the people in the community that come to us in need," he said.

The food pantry, located at 1108 West Ash Street, is open on weekdays, excluding Wednesdays, from 12p.m to 2p.m.