Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal

COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year the organization said the kettles aren't bringing in enough.

The non-profit organization said they haven't yet reached the halfway point to their goal of $408,000, as indicated in the graph below.

The kettles are scheduled to go away January 15, however the Salvation Army still encourages people to donate so they can continuing funding programs throughout next year.

"If we do not meet our goal this year we can still offer the same programs and still do that," Community Relations Director Lori Bensons said. "But if that continues to be the trend year after year after year going forward, it will hit the Salvation Army, and at some point the Salvation Army would have to cut programs if that's just the trend that keeps happening and we can't obtain our goals every year."

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, even after the Red Kettles are gone, you can go online to rocktheredkettlecomo.org or mail them at the following address: The Salvation Army, 1108 West Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203